Cocktail gone wrong

Pattas

Rating: 3/5

Cast: Dhanush, Mehrene Kaur, Sneha

Director: R.S. Durai Senthilkumar

Language:

Tamil (U)

Tamil movies are known for their genre-benders. Some are very entertaining while others leave the audience exhausted. ‘Pattas’ is the latter.

The movie starts as a romantic flick, suddenly changes gears to a mystery thriller, from where a flashback arises and then it moves into a revenge story and all of a sudden you’re watching a martial arts sports movie. Like what?

The movie is a fun watch though. It’s very entertaining to see Dhanush play the boy next door role with an epic past. However, the one actor that steals the show is Sneha with her martial arts. She did the stunts way better than Dhanush, to be honest.

Does it have a message? Of course, it does. It tells the story of the ancient martial art ‘Adimurai’, and that part of the movie really inspires.

However, the one thing that isn’t inspiring is the director ruining a film with an epic message.

As a review, I’d say book tickets for this movie if you like seeing Dhanush do his thing.