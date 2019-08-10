Couldn't be more proud of 'Panni' team: Priyanka Chopra

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has lauded director Adinath Kothare and the team behind her production "Paani" after the film registered a win at the 66th National Film Awards.

The Marathi movie, which Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra produced through their banner Purple Pebble Pictures, won the award for best film on environment conservation and preservation.

"When we started Purple Pebble Pictures (PPP), it was with the clear intent to produce stories of substance. We wanted to tell local stories that along with entertaining people, also had a purpose and tackled the pressing issues we face today.

"'Paani' was one such film... One that I knew instantly that I wanted to make. Even though Adinath was making his directorial debut with, I knew he would be a force to reckon with. And now here we are with a National Award for our labour of love. I couldn't be more proud of Adinath and his creative team and my team at PPP," Priyanka said in a statement.

The actor also thanked the jury for recognising the team's "hard work".

"It has given us further impetus to continue on the path of telling the stories that combine entertainment with socially relevant stories. We are so honoured that the film had an impact and that our efforts have been recognised," she added.

"Paani" is based on true events and the problem of water scarcity in Nagdarwadi, a drought-prone area of Maharashtra.

Madhu Chopra said, "I'm grateful to the National Award jury for bestowing one of the most respectable laurels on us. The subject of 'Paani' is very close to our heart and it’s a story that needs to be told."

Previously, Priyanka and Madhu's production "Ventilator" had bagged three awards at the 64th National Film Awards -- best director for Rajesh Mapuskar, best editing and best sound mixing.