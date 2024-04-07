'Crew' enters Rs 100 crore-club within nine days of release

"That's how we roll. Flying into the 100 crore club with our Crew! #CrewInCinemasNow #Tabu #KareenaKapoorKhan @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @KapilSharmaK9," the post read, stating that the movie's total worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 104.08 crore.

Crew revolves around three air hostesses -- played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti -- who embark on a journey to pursue their dreams but find themselves caught up in unexpected misfortunes.

Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also feature in the film in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.