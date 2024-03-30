'Crew' movie review: A comedy that fails to reach its potential

However, Crew isn’t a bad movie — just a disappointing one. Tabu and Kareena are of course the saving grace. Tabu’s charm saves her poorly-written role, and Kareena’s personality steals the show — reminding you of her iconic characters Geet and Poo. Kriti too does a good job. The camaraderie between the three is enjoyable, and provides laughs along the way. Even in tricky situations, with glaring loopholes in the script, humour and laughter continue to flow.