Darshan's new movie titled ‘Kranti’: 5 things to know about the film

Kannada star Darshan took to Twitter on Friday (September 10) to confirm that his upcoming movie has been titled Kranti and unveiled its first look poster much to the delight of fans. This announcement garnered a fair deal of attention with movie buffs terming the film a potential game changer for Kannada cinema. Here is everything you need to know about the biggie.

‘Massy’ action drama on the cards

Darshan has over the years consolidated his standing as an action hero with films such as Porki, Mr Airavata, Yajamana and Roberrt. Kranti is touted to be an actioner with commercial elements, which suggests that it will feature pretty much everything—right from fight scenes to punch dialogues—that one expects from a ‘D Boss’ movie.

A bankable combination

The film will be directed by V Harikrishna and marks his second collaboration with Darshan. The two had previously teamed up for Yajamana that emerged as a commercial success as it managed to satisfy the masses. The film revolved around what happens when a man of the masses challenges a ‘broker’ to protect his people from grave danger and it conveyed a strong message in a commercial manner. It remains to be seen whether Kranti lives up to the standards set by Yajamana.

Who will be the leading lady?

Darshan acted alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Yajamana, which marked his first collaboration with the ‘Kodava Beauty’. He was paired opposite Asha Bhat in Roberrt, which marked her Sandalwood debut. The makers are yet to finalise Kranti’s leading lady. It remains to be seen whether they rope in a newcomer or a seasoned performer to do the honours.

In safe hands

V Harikrishna, one of the most popular music directors in Kannada cinema, will compose music for Kranti. He had done the same for his last film Yajamana. The ace musician had previously received praise for his work on films such as Raaj The Showman, Anna Bond and Jackie, which indicates that Kranti is in safe hands.

Pan-India treat

The film will go on the floors in October and it is likely to hit the screens next year in multiple languages. Yash’s KGF, which emerged as a major success in all markets, opened new avenues for Sandalwood. It remains to be seen whether Kranti keeps the momentum going.