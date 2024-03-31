Debutant Yuva Rajkumar's 'Yuva' scores big on day 1, collects Rs 4.5 crore

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the film validates the fact that when it comes to presenting commercially viable cinema, they are surely leading the way. From the KGF series to the Kantara franchise, Salaar and now Yuva, every film they produce becomes a roaring success at the box office.

The action-packed drama helmed by Santosh Anandram has opened with a unanimous response from the audience. Debutant Yuva Rajkumar has made a very confident debut and has grabbed the eyeballs of the masses.

While the film has managed to draw a large audience on the opening day, the early trend suggests that the film has taken a healthy opening with box office numbers of 4.5–5 crore on Day 1, which is huge considering that this is a film that has debutant face value. The opening of the film has definitely surprised everyone.