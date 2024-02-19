Deepika Padukone stuns in saree at BAFTA awards

London: Actor Deepika Padukone, who presented an award at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), ditched the usual award season gown look for a glittering saree.

The actor presented filmmaker Jonathan Glazer with the Bafta for the 'Film Not in English' language category at a ceremony here on Sunday.

"The incredible stories nominated in this category depict the real and imagined world that stay with us long after the credits roll. From the Alps to the Andes, South Poland to Seoul and to Ukraine…" the 38-year-old actor said before announcing Glazer's The Zone of Interest as the winner. For the event, Deepika donned a couture saree and custon jewellery by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.