A juvenile attempt at horror

The title says it all — it’s meant to be horror. What you actually experience is horror at such a production.

A tiff with the owner of a rented house forces five friends to look for a cheap alternative and they land up in a deserted, almost palatial house numbered 13. What follows is a cat and mouse game of horror jokes, screams and your trepidation of having to bear them.

The situation is marred further by the dubbing, which offers a classic case of how-not-to-do-it. And then there is the shoddy treatment of fear — all we get is screams, growls and creaking doors.

The songs — thank God for two — seem almost like a lunch-time college mashup exercise.