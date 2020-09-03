I drew from a personal loss while working on ‘Flesh’, says actress Vidya Malvade

Actress Vidya Malvade, who impressed a section of the audience with her performance in the recently-released Eros Now Original Flesh, says she ‘drew from’ a personal loss while preparing for her character in the series. The star also reveals that she is still proud of her association with the cult hit Chak De! even though she did not get many good offers from Bollywood after the film’s release.

What encouraged you to take up Flesh?

The concept (the flesh trade) of Flesh is really close to my heart and it had a well-written script. Moreover, as it was going to be directed by Danish Aslam, I knew that things were in safe hands.

How did you prepare for your character?

This time around, I had enough time to prepare for the show. I tried to understand the background of my character and internalise things as far as possible. I also drew from a personal loss while preparing for the role. In a way, I have experienced the emotions (shown in Flesh) in real life.

What is your take on the digital revolution?

It has opened new avenues for everyone. I was not getting the type of films that I wanted so I switched to OTT and have been getting a lot of work since.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I initially did modeling and flew with an airline. I did an ad film, which became popular, and enjoyed the whole process. I soon got a film offer. My parents said ‘do it’ and that is how it all started.

How was life during the Covid-19 lockdown?

Things were a bit difficult on certain days. However, there was a positive side as well. I always wanted to start my YouTube channel and this happened during the Covid-19 lockdown. Through it, I tried to help people stay upbeat during the crisis.

How do you deal with setbacks?

As a Yoga practitioner, I know that in life there will be ups and downs. It is important to choose the positive side of things. I would look at the glass as half full rather than half empty. So, looking back, I am still grateful that I got a film like Chak De! That remains popular even today.

What do you do to unwind when you are not working?

I watch TV sometimes and then read or write stuff.