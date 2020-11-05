Miss India review: The wrong cup of tea

Miss India (Netflix)

Director: Narendra Nath

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Nadhiya, Naveen Chandra

Rating: 1/5

Keerthy Suresh-starrer ‘Miss India’ should have been released in theatres instead of an OTT platform. That way, it would have saved the "wider audience" to avoid this silly and bland film and probably a select audience would have gone instead.

The film is apparently a motivational one about how a female entrepreneur starts from humble beginnings and makes it to the top by selling tea in San Francisco. She ends up making her brand ‘Miss India’, a hit restaurant chain. A pretty decent one-liner for a movie. But the execution of it failed massively that it was unbearable to watch the cheesy one-liners and repetitive ‘girl power’ messages.

I think it would have really helped if it highlighted more about tea than romanticising it the film to such a point where it feels like a hallow patriotism that we see in most movies these days.

The script is so unimaginative that everything that the audience is supposed to know is communicated orally. Moreover, the quick-paced narrative of this film makes it so hard to even feel for a character, including the protagonist Samyuktha played by National Award winner actor Keerthy Suresh. This is followed by a dozen other passable characters who get enough screentime but are forgotten soon after.

Keerthy Suresh, once again made a bad move by choosing 'Miss India' after her Karthik Subbaraj film ‘Penguin’. Her performance has nothing new to offer and that’s something the director needs to be blamed for.

Overall, it's two hours of your life that you'll never get back. Like I mentioned in the beginning, had it been released in theatres and for the audience it catered to, perhaps it would have found some mercy.