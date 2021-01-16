Poignant drama about ambitions

In a touching scene in Rohena Gera’s ‘Sir’, Ashwin, a failed writer from an upper-class family, tells his maid Ratna (Tillotama Shome) that everybody is entitled to dream. ‘Sir’, apart from being a poignant tale of trust and intimacy, is a terrific portrayal of the baggage that comes with ambitious dreams.

The story is fittingly set in Mumbai, a city that traps you with its charm and then reveals its ugly face. In a straightforward commentary on the class divide, the role reversal between the lead characters is beautiful.

Ratna — poor yet spirited in life by choice — offers life-lessons and fills hope in her affluent employer, depressed because of his brother’s death and his own cancelled wedding.

A rural woman widowed just four months after marriage, Ratna doesn’t want to die a servant.

She funds her sister’s education, and works towards being a fashion designer as though every day is her last.

Tillotama is terrific as this character. Her expressions and dialogue delivery convey a range of emotions, making her eligible to be on the list of the finest performers of last year.

You sense the intimacy between the two characters and the fact that the rich man isn’t shown as badly behaved and entitled shows brilliant screen-writing. Vivek Gomber beautifully underplays his role.

If a movie has multiple sub-texts and leaves you thinking about them, then it’s a special one. ‘Sir’ is special. Don't miss this little gem from Bollywood.