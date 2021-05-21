Sardar Ka Grandson: A cheerless comedy

Sardar Ka Grandson

Hindi (Netflix)

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta

Director: Kaashvi Nair

Rating: 2.5

Comedy is like prancing around with a double-edged sword. You win laurels if you pass the test. Otherwise, you walk the plank.

Amritsar resident Sardar (Neena Gupta), whose heart lives in her Lahore home, is on her death bed and wants to revisit her beloved city. Being on the no-entry list adds to her woes. It is now up to the grandson Amreek (Arjun Kapoor) to make her wish come true. He thinks of a plan to transport the entire house to India.

The title suggests the film is about Amreek but the narrative revolves around the building. People are like mere decorations. The comedy falls flat: the idea of rough-talking, drink-loving old women is jaded.

The ease with which Amreek (who has a green card and is rich) deals with officials on either side of the border could inspire hope among those longing to visit their ancestral homes.

Although the actors have played their parts well, the film feels incomplete. Meant as a feel-good ride with a happily-ever-after ending, it evokes no emotions. And since it is on OTT, you might end up hitting the fast-forward button many times.