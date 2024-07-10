'Dharmaveer 2', sequel to film based on life of late politician & social worker Anand Dighe to be released in August

The film’s 'muhurat' was held on November 27, 2023.

Dighe, who remained a bachelor, died when he was 50 due to a heart attack following a road accident in Thane.

The influential leader used to sport a long beard and saffron tilak, a lot of rings in his fingers - and was known for his simplicity, loyalty and honesty and was a man connected to his roots and was someone available to his people 24x7.

CM Shinde, who often talks about his mentor also reiterates being 'inspired by the late Balasaheb Thackeray and following the ideals of late Dighe Saheb.'

Veteran actor Prasad Oak essayed the role of Dighe while Kshitish Date played the role of Shinde, popularly known as Bhai.

The film is directed by Pravin Tarde.

The interesting fact about Dighe’s life is that like Balasaheb, he never contested any elections and managed the party's affairs in his bastion. He ran Grahak Seva Manch and sorted out disputes and helped people. A workaholic, Dighe used to stay awake till the wee hours of the morning. He used to organize Ganeshotsav and Navratri in a grand manner. Many schools, colleges, roads, bridges, have been given his name in Thane city as a mark of respect.

When Dharmaveer was released, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray was in power. However, Shinde backed by the BJP toppled the government and became the state chief minister on June 30 in 2022, with Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy chief minister. On July 2 last year, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar also joined the government to become the deputy chief minister.

The Part 2 of the film comes just ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, slated to be held around October.