Diljit Dosanjh gifts shoes to Pakistani fan, says 'borders are made by politicians'

The 40-year-old singer presented a box with the shoes to one of his fans and on learning that she was from Pakistan, he spoke about how borders between the two countries are “made by politicians”.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 15:12 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 15:12 IST
