"I’ve been lucky to work with Netflix a few times before—on Indian Matchmaking, Never Have I Ever and The Romantics—so coming back to do this project is like a homecoming in more ways than one. Telling a story about the importance of family and the value of legacy in this time when the pace of life is taking us away from those things feels very special. The Kapoors are not just a Bollywood dynasty, but the type of family we all want to be a part of: extremely tight, fun loving, and absolutely obsessed with food. What I wanted to capture wasn’t just their story on the surface, but that feeling of being right there at the table with them—hearing the stories, the laughter, the unfiltered moments that happen when the performance drops away. I’m grateful to Armaan Jain and the entire Kapoor clan for allowing me to be a small part of their legacy."