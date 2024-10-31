Diwali in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' style: Singapore Police goes superstar-mode

<p>The global admiration for Rajinikanth’s charisma is undeniable, and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) recently took social media by storm, adding a unique twist to its Diwali greetings, inspired by the Superstar Rajini himself. </p><p>In a social media post, the SPF embraced the spirit of Deepavali in true Superstar fashion, drawing inspiration from Rajinikanth’s hit film <em>Jailer</em>.</p><p>The video begins with an officer getting dressed in uniform with the unmistakable swagger of Rajinikanth’s character in <em>Jailer</em>, complete with stylish slow-motion shots and his signature walk. As the <em>Hukum</em> song plays in the background, the officers are seen greeting the public with an adorable selfie, wishing everyone a “Happy Deepavali”.</p><p>The video is spreading rapidly across social media, capturing everyone’s attention. Netizens lauded the SPF team for their creative Diwali greeting, commending this gesture.</p>.<p>The short video received widespread praise from netizens and local Rajini fans, who appreciated the SPF’s energetic tribute to the Superstar’s hit film <em>Jailer</em>, widely celebrated across Singapore and beyond. Fans described the video as both “entertaining and meaningful,” expressing delight at law enforcement officials joining the festive spirit.</p><p>The video has already garnered thousands of views and continues to gain traction, with fans and community members sharing it widely.</p>.<p>Currently, Thalaivar Rajinikanth is filming his upcoming project, <em>Coolie</em>, under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj in Chennai. The team gave fans a festive glimpse by sharing a Diwali photo of the cast and crew in coordinated black outfits. Rajinikanth will take a brief break to celebrate Diwali with his family and then resume shooting in Chennai.</p>