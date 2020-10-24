Don't take failure to heart: 'Taish' actor Pulkit Samrat on dealing with setbacks

Actor Pulkit Samrat says he is not too affected by professional setbacks as he does not take failure to heart. Speaking to DH, he also opened up about being a part of Zee5's Tasish and said that he loved acting alongside several talented actors in the Bejoy Nambiar-helmed film/web series.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to take up Taish?

Director Bejoy Nambiar has been on my bucket list for quite a while. I am a fan of his work and like his films a lot. The film also has an ensemble cast. So, in a way, everything kind of fell in place for me.

Taish is a multi-starrer. Does this put more pressure on you?

Pressure toh nahi hota hai but the return (final result) is good. If you work with better performers your performance becomes better.

Taish is being released as a film and a web series.

We shot and approached it as a film and not a web series. This decision was taken by the people at Zee as they felt it would be more profitable to release it as a film as well as a web series. We, as a team, took up the challenge and a lot of time was spent in the editing room.

What is your take on the digital/OTT revolution?

When OTT started, it opened the gates (of the entertainment industry) for talented actors. It is a blessing for us. In a way, the impact of the digital medium on actors is similar to the one IPL (Indian Premier League) has had on cricketers.

Is there a difference between acting in a film meant for the theatres and one meant for a digital release?

There isn't much of a difference as far as the approach towards acting is concerned. Woh toh hamesha dil aur jaan se hi hoti hai.

How do you deal with failure?

The fundamental thing is that I do not take success to my head (become arrogant because of success). Moreover, I make it a point not to take failure to heart. We have to move on from one project to the other.

What has been the takeaway from your journey as an actor?

The basic thing is that nothing can guarantee ki Friday kaisa jayenga. The future is not in our hands and we have to keep moving on. The only thing, we have control over is our acting style.