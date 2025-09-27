Dulquer Salmaan announces 'Lokah Chapter 2' with Tovino Thomas

<p>New Delhi: Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, best known for his roles in projects such as <em>Minnal Murali</em>, <em>2018</em>, and <em>Ennu Ninte Moideen</em>, is set to headline <em>Lokah Chapter 2</em>.</p>.<p>A sequel to the recent release <em>Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra</em>, the film will be written and directed by Dominic Arun, who also helmed the first installment.</p>.<p>Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sandy, and Naslen, <em>Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra</em> released in theatres on August 28. Dulquer Salmaan has produced it under his production banner Wayfarer Films.</p>.'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' movie review: Folklore with fangs.<p>Dulquer Salmaan shared the news with a post on his X handle on Saturday.</p>.<p>"Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2. Starring Tovino Thomas. Written & Directed by Dominic Arun. Produced by Wayfarer Films. https//youtu.be/bt_DuCh78Xk. #Lokah #TheyLiveAmongUs @DQsWayfarerFilm @ttovino @dominicarun @NimishRavi," read the caption.</p>.<p><em>Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra</em> marked the debut of Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero, with Kalyani starring as Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world imbued with folklore and fantasy elements.</p>.<p>The film also emerged as South India’s highest-grossing female-led film, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark globally within its first week.</p>.<p>Actors Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha rounded off the cast of the film. </p>