'Dunki' adds Rs 256.40 crore to its global gross box office collection

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki has added Rs 45.37 crore to its worldwide gross box office collection (GBOC), taking the comedy drama's total earnings to Rs 256.40 crore within five days of its release.

Based on real incidents, the Hindi film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who has co-written the story with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. It was released in theatres on Thursday.

Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Tuesday shared the box office update on its official X page.

"Yeh kahani badi pyaari hai. Tabhi toh... aapka pyaar milna jaari hai," the banner reads in the post, which also stated that the film had earned Rs 256.40 crore worldwide in GBOC.

Unlike his previous two 2023 films Pathaan and Jawan, which earned over Rs 1,000 crore each worldwide, Dunki has not been able to make a splash at the ticket window and has been receiving mixed reviews.