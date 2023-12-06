Ekta Kapoor aspires to be as relevant as Amitabh Bachchan in entertainment

New Delhi: From being called a wannabe producer to becoming the first Indian woman to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award, it's been a whirlwind of a journey for Ekta Kapoor, who considers megastar Amitabh Bachchan an inspiration when it comes to acing the 'game of relevance'.

It's 30 years and counting for Ekta Kapoor in the showbiz across mediums of television, cinema and streaming. Going forward, her goal is clear: either create something she hasn't before or become a 'creative ally' of newer voices.

"My favourite line always has been: 'When I feel low, I channelize my inner Beyonce. When I feel even lower and low on self-worth, I channelize my inner (Amitabh) Bachchan.' I really think he is one person who has played the game of relevance so well. To be in an industry for 50 plus years and be relevant today means so much more today to me," Kapoor told PTI in an interview.

Last month, Kapoor was honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award for significant contribution to the world of arts and entertainment at a ceremony in New York.

"It has been quite a whirlwind journey. The Emmy was overwhelmingly a pleasant surprise. It's great to bring home for India, especially the directorate (award) which is really an honour that fills my heart with gratitude," she expressed.

She explained that over the years, what has changed in the ecosystem of entertainment is that there's no 'one-size-fits-all' kind of content.

Kapoor is the co-founder of production house Balaji Telefilms, known for creating long-running popular soap operas such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, among many other impacting TV shows.

The banner, which later branched out to making movies titled Balaji Motion Pictures and streaming shows with the name ALT Balaji, will celebrate its three-decade anniversary in August 2024.