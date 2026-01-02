<p>Thiruvananthapuram: An audio clip of an independent member of a block panchayat in Kerala stating that the CPI(M) offered Rs. 50 lakh to back the party-led Left Democratic Front has triggered a major row in Kerala.</p><p>While the Congress accused the CPI(M) of indulging in 'BJP model horse trade', the CPI(M) challenged to prove it. Based on a petition of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) a vigilance probe is on into the allegation. </p><p>The row is over Wadakkanchery block panchayat member E U Jaffer, who won as Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) backed independent candidate in the recent local body polls. He became a crucial factor as the LDF won seven seats and UDF six in the 14 member panchayat.</p><p>In the panchayat president polls Jaffer backed the CPI(M) candidate. He also abstained from voting in the vice-president polls which led to LDF's victory. He also subsequently tendered resignation.</p>.Criticism over Bengaluru demolition a natural reaction, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.<p>Now the audio clip of an incriminating conversation of Jaffer with a local Congress worker came out. Jaffer could be heard telling that the LDF gave him the options of either becoming panchayat president or backing the LDF's nominee by accepting Rs 50 lakh. He also says that he decided to accept the Rs. 50 lakh offer as he could settle down in life with that.</p><p>Jaffer is still not disowning the conversation but is maintaining that he was just joking during a friendly chat. He also said that he voted by mistake in favour of the LDF. With the Congress and Youth Congress launching strong protests against him, he took shelter at the local police station on Friday and was later shifted to a relative's house.</p><p>Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress accused the CPI(M) of indulging in horse trade by following BJP's line. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan denied the allegations.</p>