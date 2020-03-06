95% of Sheer Qorma's crew is women

Director of India's first silent LGBTQ film 'Sisak', Faraz Arif Ansari is back with another moving film 'Sheer Qorma' starring Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta. In a freewheeling chat with DH's showtime, Faraz talks about their new film, queer cinema, the experience and future projects.

Why did you decide to make 'Sheer Qorma'?

We went to over 150 film festivals with Sisak, which won 59 awards— a milestone for any Indian film, there was one question that hit me the most: "Why did you not make a film about queer women?". It made me question myself if I have prejudices as a filmmaker and making films about gay men is easier for me? I wanted to make a film about love and acceptance. When the time for my next one came, I knew it had to about women.

The protagonists are Muslim.

I decided to place the film close to home, about a Muslim family.

There are misogyny, patriarchy and Islamophobia within the Indian queer community. I blatantly face it since the time I made Sisak. And I said to myself: why not push it further and make a film about queer-Muslim women and non-binary people of colour, because I identify myself as a non-binary person now.

Divya Dutta's character identifies as a non-binary individual?

I Feel having gender in the time that we live in is a liability, and I don't want to have that liability. I don't want to get into the boxes of being a man or a woman. Therefore I decided to have a non-binary person in the film. I came out to my mother when I was 21; I am 30 now. 'Sheer Qorma' is about how multidimensional acceptance is and how multilayered love is. It presents the story not just from a queer individual's perspective but also from the mother's.

Why is the film called 'Sheer Qorma'?

Sheer Qorma is a big part of every Eid celebrations at home. Food plays a major role in the Indian understanding and ethos. It is playing a character in the film. You can see it become a medium of expression. It's a lovely motive to have, given the amount of Islamophobia. The film was initially called 'Gajar Ka Halwa' but I wanted it to be called 'Sheer Qorma'. Deserts have no religion the way Urdu has no religion.

To whom have you made this film?

I wanted to make a film for my mother. All my films are dedicated to her. My target audience has never been the queer community, it's for people outside the community who think that queers don't have the right to be, love and have acceptance. When one makes a queer film there is always a fear of discarding the family audience. 'Sheer Qorma' is one such film you can watch with your family. It's a universal film about a mother, her child and love.

You are shattering stereotypes in one go.

Yeah, I decided to attack everything in one go. If you get an opportunity to create something, please open up a bigger dialogue than what you just want to do. Ultimately, the film is going to work on a sub-conscious level for a lot of people. A Twitter debate was on when I was writing 'Sheer Qorma': A Muslim woman cannot wear a saree. That baffled me. Even my mother wears a saree; it's part of an Indian identity. Clothes don't have a religion. When my costume designer asked me what do you see Shabanaji wearing; I instantly said a saree.

Talking about representation, are you worried that people will ask where is the queer representation?

People have already asked me that. My understanding is simple:

The person who has written the film, who has directed it and partly produced it is a non-binary, Muslim person. There is neither male nor female gaze in the film. It's has a queer gaze.

I truly believe in inclusion and diversity, which cannot be limited and looked from one angle saying that you have to cast queer actors for queer roles. Look around and how many queer-woman actors do we have in the industry?

It's not the representation in front of the camera but also behind it. 95% of my crew is women. I looked around my set and asked where are the men? It was quite unlike what goes on in a regular Bollywood film, a male-dominated technical industry. When you make an inclusive film, you have to look at inclusion as a broader topic. I believe actors are genderless. Actors have to be blank books on which a writer and director can write.

What about acceptance?

Swara opens the door, and Shabana Azmi tells her "Can I come in" (at the end of the trailer), whatever happens after is going to be a massive deal because many who belong to my mother's generation identify with Shabana Azmi. Both Divya and Swara have been allies for the queer community. Am blessed to have worked with these fantastic actors.

Is this a film festival film or are you going to have a commercial release?

To begin with, I want to take 'Sheer Qorma' to film festivals. It's a huge honour to have the world premiere at BFI. We are planning 2020 to be a year of film festivals for us. After that, let's see what kind of response and international distribution we get. It will be foolish to release 'Sheer Qorma' right now, given where the country is. It's not the right time. Probably for the international circuit right now and later we can see where it goes. I am keeping my options and heart open. You never know what magic the universe throws your way.

Your movie has ace stars, was it daunting to direct them?

Hell, yes!. I started my career with Divya in 'Stanley Ka Dabba' where I was an associate director. We formed a bond then. When I wrote the film, Divya was the first person I had on my mind for Saira. When I reached out to her, she just said: "When are we starting".

I remember, the first time, I met Shabanaji I was shaking. My family would not believe the fact that Shabanaji has agreed to do my film. I told my mother that I was going to meet Shabanaji and she was like "what rubbish, why would she do your film?"

I sent my mother, a picture of me with Shabanaji. She responded: "It's Photoshop."

How was it working with "The Shabana Azmi"?

Day 1 of Shabanaji's shoot: I, Divya and Swara were like lying on a bed and having a discussion. Shabanaji walks inside the room. The three of us jumped on our feet and stood in an alert position. Shabanaji was like "what is wrong with you all?" and we responded, "out of respect."

It was quite hilarious.

Seeing her perform was like a miracle unfold before me.

When I okayed her first take, she said: "I want to see what you have okayed". It was the biggest test of my life. She watched the scene three times back-to-back, then turned to me and said: "you know what I liked, your film has no male gaze in it..."

What about your future projects?

I am trying to work on my first feature film, which is about a transgender woman. I wanted to make this film two years ago and started searching for a trans actor. Unfortunately, we don't have many in India and not all fit the bill of my character, which has a certain age and look requirement. Now the time has come for the film. It has to be made with or without a trans actor. It's called "Sabr" and will go on the floor later this year.