A-list glamour returns to Globes red carpet

Many wondered if Hollywood's power players would attend the controversy-hit Golden Globes, but the stars turned out in force Tuesday for the first big showbiz awards program of the year -- and brought their top fashion game.

Jewel tones, basic black and old-school glamour dominated the Globes red carpet -- which was actually a deep gray, and under a tent after heavy rains in Los Angeles in recent days.

Here are some notes on the top looks served at the Beverly Hilton:

Emmy and Tony winner Billy Porter knows how to work a carpet -- his black velvet Christian Siriano tuxedo dress broke the internet at the Oscars in 2019. His look on Tuesday -- a vibrant magenta tuxedo dress, also from Siriano, and sparkly platform shoes -- lived up to the high bar he has set.

The hue was fit for a king of fashion, and indeed, jewel tones historically associated with royalty were popular at the gala.

Viola Davis, who is nominated for best film drama actress for her star turn in The Woman King, definitely understood the assignment, looking regal in a royal blue one-shoulder Jason Wu gown with ruching.

Abbott Elementary nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned in an elaborately beaded purple gown by Jason Rembert for Aliette, while Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez, also a nominee, opted for a strapless velvet Valentino gown in a deeper amethyst shade.

Another television nominee, two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank, who is pregnant with twins, wowed in a dark green sleeveless Prada gown with pockets and black bows on the shoulders.

The easiest way to show up red carpet-ready is to choose black; it's literally always in style.

Jamie Lee Curtis, a nominee for Everything Everywhere All at Once, wore a black Valentino pantsuit with a flowing lace cape.

Jennifer Coolidge, a winner for her acclaimed turn in The White Lotus, sashayed onto the carpet in an off-the-shoulder sparkly Dolce and Gabbana long-sleeved gown with matching black nail polish.

Ana de Armas, who went platinum to play Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, was back to brunette at the Globes in a strapless black and white Louis Vuitton gown with an intricate geometric panel on the front.

And Rihanna arrived mid-show in a sculptural black gown and tons of bling. Like her song says, Shine bright like a diamond.

If ever there is a time to evoke Tinseltown glamour of yore by wearing a glittering, slinky, form-fitting gown, it is at the Golden Globes.

Take Jessica Chastain, nominated for her portrayal of country music star Tammy Wynette in George and Tammy, who sparkled in an intricate silvery spider web patterned Oscar de la Renta gown.

Or Angela Bassett, a winner for best supporting actress in a film for playing Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, who slayed in a silver halter gown from Pamella Roland, her hair in soft waves.

As for the men of Hollywood, some of the top looks were the most classic, including winners Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan in basic black, and Matt Bomer in a snappy double breasted burgundy velvet jacket.