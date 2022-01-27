Aamir Ali flies to South Africa to resume Hansal Mehta's web series

Actor Aamir Ali, who is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta and Jay Mehta's untitled web series, has jetted off to South Africa for the same.

The series, which is said to be based on Somalian pirates and a thriller, will see Aamir share screen space with a host of international actors.

The web series' current schedule is being shot in Cape Town. Aamir, who was back in the country for his other web series Life Navrangi, is now back in South Africa to resume shooting for the thriller. This web series is also scheduled to be shot in Delhi and Ukraine.

He has also signed on another project, a film titled Faraaz