Actor Sunny Leone begins work on 'Anamika'

Actor Sunny Leone begins work on Vikram Bhatt's ‘Anamika’

'Anamika' is touted to be a thriller

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 21 2020, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 14:00 ist
Actor Sunny Leone and director Vikram Bhatt have started the shoot of 'Anamika'. Credit: PR Handout

Actor Sunny Leone on Monday announced she has started work on her latest project,Anamika 

Vikram Bhatt is attached to direct the thriller, which marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and actor. 

It is, however, unclear yet if Anamika is a film or webseries.

Leone, 39, took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself, holding a clapboard on the sets of the project in the city.

"Satnam... The start of something new and the end of my lockdown. A new journey starting with the ever so nice @vikrampbhatt," the Jism 2 actor wrote.

Anamika is Leone's first project that she is shooting for post the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country.

She had travelled to Los Angeles with her family in May to ensure the safety of her children against Covid-19.

The actor was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty, in a cameo.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sunny Leone
bollywood

What's Brewing

Visits with Santa to be virtual this year due to Covid

Visits with Santa to be virtual this year due to Covid

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

 