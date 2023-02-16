Actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday announced that she has tied the knot with politician Fahad Ahmad.
The Veere Di Wedding star shared the news on her social media accounts and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.
"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" Bhasker captioned a video featuring her husband.
Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!
Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023
Retweeting the 34-year-old actor's post, Ahmad, 31, wrote: "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."
Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar (2022).
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad
Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way
IIT Delhi developing Covid vaccine for blood clotting
Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared
Quake lessons and where the fault lies
What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US
DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue
Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space
Talk about it. Period.