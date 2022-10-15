Actors Dhanush, Prabhas take to social media to praise Kannada film 'Kantara'

Dhanush, Prabhas heap praises on Kannada film 'Kantara'

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Oct 15 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 16:38 ist
Actors Dhanush (L) and Prabhas. Credit: Instagram & PTI photo

Tamil star Dhanush and Telugu star Prabhas are the latest to have showered praise on director Rishab Shetty's critically acclaimed Kannada film, Kantara.

While Dhanush took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the film calling it 'Mindblowing', Prabhas took to Instagram to register that he had watched the film a second time.

Also Read | I have produced sounds with a native touch in 'Kantara': Ajaneesh

Dhanush said, "Kantara..A Mind blowing!! A must watch... Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale Films. Keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."

Prabhas said, "Watched Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!"

The film features Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead and has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself.

Also Read | 'Kantara': How a Kannada film took on the mighty

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Kantara has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.



Dhanush
Prabhas
Kantara
kannada film
