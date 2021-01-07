Ajith Kumar to play character based on a real person in upcoming movie 'Valimai'?

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie Valimai, touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, featuring 'Thala' in a new avatar, has evoked curiosity for a variety of reasons and might prove to be a moneyspinner. While fans are eager to know more about the film, the makers have made it a point to keep things under wraps.

Noted industry tracker Ramesh Bala has now apparently spilled the beans on Ajith's role in Valimai. He tweeted that the mass hero will be playing a character inspired by a real person, who joined the Tamil Nadu police force. He, however, clarified that the story is a fictional one and has little to no similarity with actual incidents.

In #Valimai , #Thala #Ajith 's character graph/arc is based on a real-life person, who joined the TN Police Force.. But the story is fictional.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 6, 2021

Valimai has been directed by H Vinoth and marks his second collaboration with Ajith and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. The trio had previously teamed up for the courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai. The film, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, emerged as a commercial success while receiving positive reviews from critics. It revolved around the need to respect consent while highlighting 'no means no'. The cast included Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami, Adrea Tariang and journalist Rangaraj Pandey. It remains to be seen whether they are able to deliver the goods with Valimai.

The film has been shot across exotic locations and might appeal to the 'Gen Y' audience. It is expected to be a lot 'massier' than the previously-mentioned Nerkonda Paarvai. The movie reportedly stars Kaala actor Huma Qureshi as the leading lady. A few websites had reported that Janhvi Kapoor, the late Sridevi's daughter, is being considered for a role in Valimai. This, however, is yet to be confirmed. Fans expected the film to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-10 lockdown. One is likely to get clarity on the release date in the coming months.

