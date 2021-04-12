Akshay discharged from hospital post Covid-19 treatment

Akshay Kumar discharged from hospital after Covid-19 treatment

Akshay's wife author Twinkle Khanna shared the news on Instagram

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 12 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 16:04 ist
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Credit: AFP Photo

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has come back home from the hospital post his Covid-19 diagnosis last week, his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, confirmed on Monday.

In an Instagram post, Khanna shared that the 53-year-old actor is doing fine.

"Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell," she wrote alongside a caricature of the couple.

Kumar tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month. A day after sharing his diagnosis the actor announced that he was getting admitted to a city hospital here as a precautionary measure.

The actor tested positive for the virus five days after starting the shoot of his action adventure drama "Ram Setu".

Apart from Kumar, as many 45 crew members working on the film had tested positive for Covid-19

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Akshay Kumar
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Twinkle Khanna
bollywood

What's Brewing

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success

Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

 