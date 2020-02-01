Akshay Kumar has a will of steel and is a family man:Bear Grylls

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently shot for an episode of noted adventurer Bear Grylls' popular show Man Vs Wild and gave movie buffs a reason to rejoice. The survival expert has now, commented on the Khiladi's association with the special episode and made it clear that he enjoyed working with the action hero. In his heartwarming tweet, he said that the star is a 'family man' and a 'great guy'.

"What a great guy - family man, with a kind heart and a will of steel!," he tweeted.

Interestingly, Akki is the second Indian actor to shoot for Bear Grylls' show. Matinee idol Rajinikanth had previously collaborated with the popular host and added a new dimension to his career. While Rajini's stint went off reasonably well, Bear Grylls landed in trouble for calling the veteran hero a 'Bollywood Superstar', which irked fans. Following this, he edited his tweet and rectified his mistake.

Coming back to Akshay Kumar, he was last seen in the commercially-successful Good Newwz, which outperformed Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 at the box office. The film had a stellar that also included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Udta Punjab actor Diljit Dosanjh.

With Good Newwz in the past, Aklshay is working on the eagerly-awaited Sooryavanshi , slated to release this March. The actioner stars Katrina Kaif as the heroine and this has created a great buzz among fans. The Dhoom 3 beauty and the 'seedha saadha' star will be recreating the sizzling Tip Tip Barsa Paani song from Mohra and this is one of its biggest highlights. The cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh (as Simmba) and Ajay Devgn (as Singham).

He also has Laxxmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey in his kitty. The Raghava Lawrence-directed flick is a remake of the Kollywood hit Kanchana and stars Kiara as the leading lady. On the other hand, Bachchan Pandey is rumoured to be a remake of Ajith Kumar mass hit Veeram and features Akshay in a new avatar.