Akshay Kumar rubbishes report about owning private jet

Akshay Kumar rubbishes report about owning private jet

Calling the report a 'baseless lie', the Akshay Kumar said he will continue to call out falsehood written about him

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 16 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 16:31 ist
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Credit: AFP File Photo

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Sunday dismissed a news report claiming that he owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crore.

Calling the report a "baseless lie", the 55-year-old actor said he will continue to call out falsehood written about him.

"Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it.

"Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. #POFbyAK," Kumar wrote on Twitter.

The Cuttputlli actor also posted a screenshot of the report that featured his photo along with his Bellbottom co-star Vaani Kapoor standing in front of a private jet. The caption of the picture mentioned that the aircraft reportedly "costs around Rs 260 crore".

On the work front, Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his next feature film Ram Setu, set to be released in theatres countrywide on October 25.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, the action-adventure movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and veteran actor Nassar in pivotal roles.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Akshay Kumar

What's Brewing

How data on Earth's history can help us spot alien life

How data on Earth's history can help us spot alien life

Kuno cheetahs 'frolicking' may be released in wild soon

Kuno cheetahs 'frolicking' may be released in wild soon

Maverick librarian gets little bookworms to blossom

Maverick librarian gets little bookworms to blossom

One-pot wonder

One-pot wonder

The bold & fascinating cacao

The bold & fascinating cacao

Time travel through Mumbai

Time travel through Mumbai

Currying favours no more

Currying favours no more

DH Toon | Staying afloat in rough economic waters

DH Toon | Staying afloat in rough economic waters

Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men

Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

 