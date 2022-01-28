Alia's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to release on February 25

Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to release in theatres on February 25

The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 28 2022, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 11:40 ist
Alia Bhatt in a still from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Credit: IMDb

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt,  is all set to release theatrically on February 25.

The film is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, 'madam' of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

The film is all set to have its much-awaited world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn and is produced by Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada.

alia bhatt
bollywood
Bollywood movies
Entertainment News

