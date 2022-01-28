Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to release in theatres on February 25

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, is all set to release theatrically on February 25.
The film is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, 'madam' of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.
Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022. 👑#GangubaiKathiawadi#SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @saregamaglobal pic.twitter.com/SJ5myx1X3u
— BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) January 28, 2022
The film is all set to have its much-awaited world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.
The film also stars Ajay Devgn and is produced by Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada.
