Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' becomes first Telugu movie to make over Rs 200 crore without Hindi release

The Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which hit screens on January 12, 2020, has become the first Telugu movie to gross over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office despite not releasing in Hindi. The film's 30-day collection stands at Rs 253 crore, which bears testimony to Bunny's star power. Industry trends suggest that it still has some gas in the tank and is likely to rake in more money in the coming days.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo hit screens a day after Sarileru Neekevvaru and this ruffled a few feathers. The 'Bunny' movie eventually overpowered the Mahesh Babu starrer, scoring big numbers overseas. It also gained the upper hand over Anil Ravipudi-directed actioner in the Telugu states, which helped it remain unstoppable. The grapevine suggests that the film once known as 'AA 19' enjoyed the support of 'Mega' fans and this proved to be the difference-maker.

The lacklustre performance of Rajinikanth's Darbar too played a big role in helping Ala Vaikunthapurramloo emerge as the top pick of fans in the US, a key market for the 'Stylish Star'.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, marking Allu Arjun's third collaboration with the 'wizard of words' Trivikram Srinivas, is a family-drama that features the Race Gurram actor in a lively new avatar. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the heroine, marking her second movie with her Duvvada Jagannadham co-star. Its stellar cast also includes Bollywood actress Tabu, Saaho actor Murali Sharma and Mollywood star Jayaram.

With Ala Vaikunthapurramloo yielding the desired result, Allu Arjun has turned his attention to AA 20, which is being directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar. The biggie was originally supposed to be made with Mahesh Babu but the plan went for a toss when he walked out of the project, citing 'creative differences'.

Coming back to Allu Arjun, he was supposed to work with Venu Sriram on Icon but the film has been put on hold for the time being

