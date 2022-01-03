'Pushpa' continues its dream run at the box office

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' continues its dream run at the box office in Hindi market

The film collected Rs 6.25 crore on its third Sunday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 03 2022, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 18:44 ist
The official poster of 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Credit: Twitter/@padmasoorya

The Hindi version of actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise has emerged as a massive hit at the box office despite Covid-19 restrictions in key markets such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharastra. The film, which hit the screens on December 17, collected an impressive Rs 6.25 crore on its third Sunday, recording a higher number than in the first week. Its total collection stands at Rs 62.94 crore.

The flick has attained this feat despite the low-key promotions mainly because 'Bunny' enjoys a strong fan following in the Hindi belt. The dubbed versions of Allu Arjun-starrers such as DJ and S/o Sathyamurthy did well on YouTube , helping him carve a niche for himself in North India. The impressive soundtrack, composed by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad, too worked in its favour.

Also read | 'Pushpa' movie review: Terrific Allu Arjun deserved a better film

The middling response to Kabir Khan's magnum opus 83 in mass centres benefited Pushpa. The Hollywood movie The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves and Priyanka Chopra, too failed to make an impact at the box office. Pushpa faced competition from the Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home in urban markets but managed to hold its own against the Tom Holland-starrer in the smaller cities.  Pushpa received mixed to positive reviews with most critics lauding Allu Arjin's performance. The word of mouth is quite good, which should help it stay strong in the days to come. It faces no competition till Sankranti as  Rise Roar Revolt Revolt (RRR) and Jersey have been postponed. Its collection will be affected by Prabhas' Radhe Shyam if it manages to release on January 14.

Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, is an actioner that revolves around red sanders smuggling in Andhra Pradesh, It stars Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame in Tollywood with Chalo and Geetha Govindam, as the female protagonist and marks the  Karnataka Crush's first collaboration with the 'Stylish Star'. The movie features Fahadh Faasil, the star of Malayalam films such as C U Soon and Malik, as the antagonist and marks his Tollywood debut

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pushpa: The Rise
allu arjun
Entertainment News
Tollywood
DH Entertainment
Fahadh Faasil

What's Brewing

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

 