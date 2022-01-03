Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' continues its dream run at the box office in Hindi market

The Hindi version of actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise has emerged as a massive hit at the box office despite Covid-19 restrictions in key markets such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharastra. The film, which hit the screens on December 17, collected an impressive Rs 6.25 crore on its third Sunday, recording a higher number than in the first week. Its total collection stands at Rs 62.94 crore.

The flick has attained this feat despite the low-key promotions mainly because 'Bunny' enjoys a strong fan following in the Hindi belt. The dubbed versions of Allu Arjun-starrers such as DJ and S/o Sathyamurthy did well on YouTube , helping him carve a niche for himself in North India. The impressive soundtrack, composed by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad, too worked in its favour.

The middling response to Kabir Khan's magnum opus 83 in mass centres benefited Pushpa. The Hollywood movie The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves and Priyanka Chopra, too failed to make an impact at the box office. Pushpa faced competition from the Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home in urban markets but managed to hold its own against the Tom Holland-starrer in the smaller cities. Pushpa received mixed to positive reviews with most critics lauding Allu Arjin's performance. The word of mouth is quite good, which should help it stay strong in the days to come. It faces no competition till Sankranti as Rise Roar Revolt Revolt (RRR) and Jersey have been postponed. Its collection will be affected by Prabhas' Radhe Shyam if it manages to release on January 14.

Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, is an actioner that revolves around red sanders smuggling in Andhra Pradesh, It stars Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame in Tollywood with Chalo and Geetha Govindam, as the female protagonist and marks the Karnataka Crush's first collaboration with the 'Stylish Star'. The movie features Fahadh Faasil, the star of Malayalam films such as C U Soon and Malik, as the antagonist and marks his Tollywood debut