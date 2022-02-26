Approach towards role selection helps me avoid being typecast: Atul Kulkarni

Noted actor Atul Kulkarni is widely regarded as a versatile performer who tries to experiment with his image with each role. The star, who has acted in well-received films such as Hey Ram and Chandini Bar, says that he's managed to audience bein typecast as he is particular about the kind of roles he chooses to do.

This desire to constantly try something new is what drew him towards Rudra, a crime-thriller. with an edgy storyline. He reveals that he was drawn towards the script and his character's graph. The Rang De Basanti actor adds that he enjoyed with Ajay Devgn as he is a seasoned performer.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you give the nod to Rudra?

I was drawn to the story. It is a great adaptation of Luther and has been Indianised really well. There are a lot of interpersonal relations at play in the series. The characters are fantastic. It is one of the biggest shows on OTT

Also Read | Feel like a newcomer again: Raashi Khanna on maiden web series 'Rudra'

How was the experience of working with Ajay Devgn?

It was a wonderful experience. He is a director, an actor, and a producer. So, he has tremendous knowledge of the technicalities associated with the craft. This really helped me while working on Rudra. It added to what I delivered.

How did you prepare for the part?

The script itself is the preparation for such a part. Then, of course, I was working with a talented director like Rajesh Mapuskar, something that made the process easier.

Any similarities between your character and your real personality?

Not really

Rajesh Mapuskar isn't known for thrillers.

.

I believe that a director is a director irrespective of the genre in question. He says that this is not his genre but I don't agree with him. You can see the trailer to understand how well he has pulled off Rudra.

What is your take on the OTT revolution?

These changes have always been part of our world. OTT is no different. One really needs to adjust to such formats. For all you know, we may come across some new format a few years down the line.

How do you manage to avoid being typecast?

It is always about the approach adopted while selecting roles. I have always been lucky to receive good offers.