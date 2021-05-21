As politics flops, Kamal swings back into cinema

Kamal Haasan has taken multiple U-turns on his acting career ever since he said ‘Indian 2’ would be his final film in December 2018.

Nearly two years after his announcement, he is working with young director Lokesh Kanagaraj on a film titled ‘Vikram.’ “Cinema is my profession and as far as I can, I want to earn money because I don’t want to be dependent on others. So I will continue acting. But if it becomes a hurdle to my political journey, then I will quit it,” he had said, before Tamil Nadu went in for Assembly elections earlier this month.

He lost the Coimbatore (South) battle to BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan, and his party – Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) – drew a blank. He is now battling mass desertions.

The defeat is a reality check. One major takeaway is that his prospects outside urban centres such as Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore are bleak. Many observers say he has to look beyond his middle class and upper-middle class echo chamber. His strong social media presence hasn’t helped.

As things stand, ‘Vikram’, produced by Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Films, is on course for a smooth completion. One striking feature in Lokesh’s admirable growth since his brilliant debut ‘Maanagaram’ is his ability to finish projects with superstars to tight schedules.

But more than ‘Vikram’, the film that is crucial for Kamal’s political ambitions is Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’, caught in a legal tangle for a month. Director Shankar is at loggerheads with Lyca Productions. Ever since the Rs 240-crore project was announced in 2017, it has faced numerous problems.

‘Indian 2’ appears to be a perfect film for Kamal to promote his ideas as a politician. When ‘Indian’ released in 1996, it was appreciated for its technical sophistication. A fine performance from Kamal in a dual role earned him a National Award. A R Rahman’s songs are still fresh. It was India’s official entry to the Oscars.

The biggest reason for the film’s success is the peculiar allure of an old man gunning down people who demand bribes. Kamal played a freedom fighter who killed people, including his own son, for justice.

It is a character that Kamal would want to cash in on as a politician. Knowing Shankar’s affinity for vigilante themes, the film could be his yet another take on how to clean the system. He had revealed that Kamal’s posts on social media provided the seeds of the film’s story.

It won't be surprising if the actor manages to convince both Shankar and Lyca to bury their differences.

'Indian 2' row

The film was announced at the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal, in 2017.

Veteran Telugu producer Dil Raju walked out of the film, and Lyca Productions took over the project.

The film faced a huge hurdle in February 2020 when a major crane accident on the sets killed three technicians.

As uncertainty loomed over the film, Shankar announced two fresh projects which irked Lyca.

Lyca approached a court and asked it to restrain Shankar from working in new films. Shankar blamed Lyca for not paying his team, and denying him money to complete the shoot.

The next hearing is in June.