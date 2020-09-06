Balakrishna thanks Telangana CM KCR for including a chapter on Sr NTR in Class 10 syllabus

The Telangana government recently included a chapter on the life of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Tollywood thespian Sr NTR in the Class 10 syllabus much to the delight of 'N' fans' The mass leader's son and popular actor Balakrishna took to social media to thank Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for the kind gesture and highlighted that 'Annagaru' is an inseparable part of Telugu culture.

NBK highlighted that Sr NTR was the 'saviour' of Telugu self-pride and played a big role in giving the then undivided Andhra Pradesh its identity. He added that the 'original Lion' was instrumental in making people realise the true meaning of democracy and 'abolished (the) crisis' once faced by Telugu speakers.

Also read: When Sr NTR made Balakrishna cry for this reason

"From his film career to political career the man has taken many brave steps in his life and it is an inspiration to many even today," (sic) he added.

Sr NTR, who enthralled the aam janta by playing mythological characters on the big screen, was loved by one and all due to his grand personality and stellar screen presence. During his illustrious career, he acted in timeless films such as Mayabazaar, Bhookailas, Veerabhimanyu, Daana Veera Soora Karna, Karnan, Kalyanam Panni Paar, Bobbili Puli, Justice Chowdary and Major Chandrakanth.

Sr NTR founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982, beginning a new chapter in life. He served as the CM of Andhra Pradesh on three separate occasions. redefining the tenets of politics. SR NTR passed away in 1995, leaving his well-wishers heartbroken.

He remains a cult figure decades after his death.

Coming back to Balakrishna, he was last seen in Ruler that failed to make an impact at the box office. He will soon be beginning work on the eagerly-awaited NBK 106 that reunites him with Legend director Boyapati Srinu. The biggie features the Jai Simha hero on a 'desi' avatar that has piqued curiosity for the right reasons. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once the Covid-19 situation improves and things return to normal.