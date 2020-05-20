When Sr NTR made Balakrishna cry for this reason

When Sr NTR made Balakrishna cry for this reason

Sr NTR once hit Balakrishna on the sets of a movie. (Credit: IMDb/DH photo)

Balakrishna is arguably one of the most popular mass heroes in Tollywood today and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. Some time ago, the star had opened up about an unexpected incident that had taken place on the sets of his first film Tatamma Kala, directed by Tollywood thespian and his dad Sr NTR. ‘Nata Simha’ said that he failed to emote properly for a scene featuring his reel grandmother’s death, which irked ‘Annagaru'. He told his dad that he could not cry as his grandma was hale and hearty, which prompted the reel Krishna to hit his son and get him in the mood for the scene.

NBK added that the whole experience added a touch of realism to the scene.

“I was supposed to cry for a scene in which my grandmother dies. My father explained the scene to me and asked me to cry. I, in turn, asked him why I should cry because our grandmother was alive and good then. Even as I was speaking, he suddenly slapped me which made me cry, (sic)” he had said.

Tatamma Kala, which released in 1974, was a gripping drama that featured Sr NTR in a double role. It revolved around what happens when a woman decides to dedicate her life to her grandson. The film had a strong cast that included P Bhanumathi and Harikrishna.

Coming to present, Balakrishna will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited NBK 106 that marks his third collaboration with Boyapati Srinu. The film features ‘Legend’ in a lean new avatar that is likely to create a buzz among movie buffs, The flick reportedly features quite a few mass sequences that might elevate NBK’s stardom to the next level. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once the COVID-19 situation improves.  

