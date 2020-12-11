Best of Kannada short fiction on audiobook

The second edition of a project to take Kannada short fiction to listeners was launched on Tuesday.

Renowned writers Kuvempu, Vaidehi, Devanoor Mahadeva, Vivek Shanbhag, Yeshwant Chittal, Boluvaru Mohammed Kunhi and K V Thirumalesh are among those whose works were released at an event at PVR Orion mall.

Actors Sruthi Hariharan, Dhananjaya, Achyut Kumar, Raj Shetty, Vashishta Simha and Girija Lokesh read out the stories.

Since 2014, a group of literature buffs has been working on a project called Keli Katheya to take Kannada short fiction to listeners.

In its second edition, Keli Katheya is ready with six stories. The authors covered in the first edition are Poornachandra Tejaswi, Jayanth Kaikini, Ravi Belagere, Na D’Souza, Vasundhendra and Vikram Hatwar.

The stories were read out by film director T S Nagabharana, actors Prakash Rai, Suchindra Prasad, Rakshith Shetty and singer MD Pallavi.

On Tuesday, the team also launched an interactive website to enable readers to buy the stories in the form of an audiobook.

Through this initiative, they are supporting the education of Kannada-medium students in Karnataka’s border areas. The CD we sold in the first edition helped nine such students, across four countries.

Vasudendra, Pallavi, Dhananjaya, Kishore, Vashishta Simha and B Suresha were present at the launch at PVR Cinema, Orion Mall.

Website ready

A new interactive website allows literature lovers to sample and buy all 13 stories recorded for the project so far: www.kelikatheya.com.

The audiobooks are priced at Rs 49 each.

A new interactive website allows literature lovers to sample and buy all 13 stories recorded for the project so far: www.kelikatheya.com.

The audiobooks are priced at Rs 49 each.