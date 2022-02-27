'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection : Here's how Pawan Kalyan's movie fared on its first Saturday

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's latest movie Bheemla Nayak opened to a good response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, collecting a share of nearly Rs 26 crore on day 1. The film created a fair deal of buzz among fans as this is the star's first release after the blockbuster Vakeel Saab, which hit the screens last year. So, did the hype help it put up good numbers on the second day? Here's our report.

Day 2 collection

Bheemla Nayak made a strong impact at the box office as it remained the top choice of 'Power Star' fans. While the official figures are yet to be revealed, initial estimates suggest that the day 2 share will be between Rs 10 crore and Rs 20 crore. The actioner might cross the 40 crore mark in two days if these estimates hold.

Also Read | 'Bheemla Nayak' day 1 box office collection: Pawan Kalyan-starrer off to a good start

Deep Dive

A section of the trade fraternity feels that Bheemla Nayak would have fared even better had its trailer not underplayed Kalyan's mass hero image. Moreover, it didn't have the type of filmi action scenes that one expects from a PK movie. The fact that many movie buffs are familiar with Ayappanum Koshiyum, which is available with English subtitles on OTT, affected the collection to some extent. The lacklustre response to Daggubati's previous release Aranya too had an impact on the film's performance.

'Bheemla Nayak' vs 'Vakeel Saab'

Vakeel Saab collected Rs 10.74 crore on its first Saturday after raking in nearly 32 crore on day 1. The courtroom drama, an adaptation of the Bollywood hit Pink, subsequently stayed strong at the box office and ended its run with a total of nearly 77 crore. Bheemla Nayak will have to need to do something similar in order to emerge as a profitable venture. Its pre-release business is valued at Rs 84. 30 crore.

The road ahead

Bheemla Nayak has received positive reviews with critics praising Kalyan's performance and his intense scenes with Baahubali's Bhallaldeva. The word of mouth is positive, which should help it pass the crucial 'Monday Test'. The movie faces limited competition from Valimai at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office as Ajith has a bigger fan following in Tamil Nadu than in the Telugu states.