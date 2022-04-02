Bhuvan Bam apologises after NCW files case over video

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, known most popularly for 'BB ki vines', issued an apology after his latest video created an uproar on social media.

The video, which was flagged by many social media users made crude jokes at the expense of women making puns on the word model (for cars and women).

"I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded," the comedy star wrote after the National Commission for Women chairperson wrote to the Delhi Police to register an FIR and to the Ministry of Electronics and IT against Bam's objectionable video objectifying women.

I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded. @NCWIndia — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) March 31, 2022

Several Twitter users took offence to his reference to "pahadi women" and asked the NCW to take action since his channel is popular among several youngsters.

Check out the latest DH videos here: