BIFFES 2020: I want to make films for a global audience, says 'Mundina Nildana' director Vinay Bharadwaj

Television host-turned-director Vinay Bharadwaj’s debut feature film Mundina Nildana was screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFES 2020) on Saturday (Feb. 29) and this created a fair deal of buzz among the target audience. Speaking exclusively to DH, the 36-year-old opened up about his professional journey as well as his future plans.

How did your tryst with anchoring begin?

The journey as a YouTube host started after I lost a dear one to cancer. I wanted to create awareness about the disease and stop its spread. Things were fine initially as YouTube is essentially a free platform but I soon realised that I needed a face to reach to out to a wider audience

How did you manage to reach out celebrities for appearances on your channel?

I had left Bengaluru 15 years ago and did not have any base in the industry. Things were not easy. I had to rely on cold calls to get the job done. I remember Vasundhra Das was one of the first persons to respond. Thereafter, I managed to reach out to the who’s who of Bengaluru.

Did you undergo formal training before turning director with Mundina Nildana?

My first short film helped me learn the importance of transition (shots). Similarly, my subsequent projects helped me pick up editing and other technical aspects. I learnt everything on the go and don’t have formal training.

You previously said that the divide between commercial and non-commercial cinema is disappearing. Do you think the language barrier also will be in the past soon?

The language barrier too is vanishing. In fact, I am not hung up (particular about) on the language for my second feature as nowadays everyone can watch everything. That said and done, some fans still prefer international shows with subtitles but hesitate when it comes to regional language content.

What are your upcoming projects?

There are three features and two web series in the works but I don’t know which will be my next project.

Lastly, what is the one professional goal you want to achieve in the long run?

I want to make films for a global audience, which can be enjoyed by people sitting in various parts of the world.