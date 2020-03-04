BIFFES 2020: Subtitlist Rekhs feels some films needed better subtitles

Noted subtitlist Rekhs was one of the most prominent names in attendance at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFES 2020) and this gave those familiar with her body of work a reason to rejoice. Speaking exclusively to DH, the woman who ‘pioneered subtitles in South Indian cinema’ said she was reasonably happy about the quality of subtitles used in The Unorthodox as they kept the humour intact.

“I have never come across such apt usage of words flowing like a river! The humour came through which makes the subtitlist score a perfect sixer! Only wish fullstop hadn't been used,” she added.

Rekhs, however, did not like the subtitling for Google Mummy Selfie Daddy as the ‘subs’ merged with the background.

“I wish subtitlist realizes there is a distinct difference between book/script English and subtitle English! Use of period irks the eye in subtitles, as affirmed by optometrists. Likewise yellow being easier on the eyes, more so more viewers above 50 and subs don't merge with the background,” he said.

She also expressed unhappiness about the subtitles used for the Tamil movie Sillu Karuppati, Shubha Mangala and Bulletproof Children.

“Shuba Mangala subtitles went from bad to worse as the film progressed, almost as if 2 different subtitlist worked on it! 'Indian English' as I call it, was rampant,” she added on a concluding note

Rekhs has subbed popular films such as Bigil, 2.0 and Enthiran and helped them reach a wide audience.

Meanwhile, BIFFES 2020 is set to conclude today (Mar 4). The impressive lineup for the final day includes films such as Bombay Rose, Nafi’s Father and the Russian movie Beanpole.