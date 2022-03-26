Birthday special | 'KGF Chapter 2', 'Major' and 'Ponniyin Selvan': Prakash Raj is part of several upcoming biggies

Prakash Raj is inarguably one of the finest actors in the film industry today. The pan-India actor has left his mark over the years due to his impressive performances, effective screen presence and enviable range as a performer. The star, who has acted in classics such as Iruvar and Kanchivaram during his long career, remains a force to reckon with despite the emergence of younger stars as he has an eye for strong content. On Saturday, Prakash Raj turns 57, here is a look at his upcoming movies.

KGF Chapter 2 ( Kannada)

The seasoned actor will be seen alongside Yash in the Kannada biggie KGF Chapter 2, slated to hit the screens on April 14. Contrary to perception, this will be a new character and not the one played by Anant Nag in the first part.

Attack ( Hindi)

Prakash Raj plays a key role in this action-thriller, which features John Abraham in the role of a 'Super Soldier'. His character's decisions are likely to affect the narrative's course. One will get more clarity on this aspect when the flick, which stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female protagonists, hits the screens on April 1.

Ponniyin Selvan (Tamil)

The actor is set to reunite with Mani Ratnam, who directed him in the cult film Iruvar, for the director's latest magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. He essays the role of the Chola emperor Sundara Chola, the epitome of physical beauty, in the grand period drama. The cast is headlined by Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is slated to hit the screens in September.

Major ( Telugu/Hindi)

Major, starring Adivi Sesh in the titular role, is a biographical drama based on the life of Major Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 terror strikes. It features Prakash Raj in the role of the protagonist's father, a character that may add more depth to the story. It has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and will release in theatres on May 27.

Shaakuntalam ( Telugu)

Prakash Raj has never hesitated to essay key roles in heroine-centric movies. The star, for instance, garnered attention with his intense performance in Anushka Shetty's Rudramadevi. He hopes to do the same with Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha. It has piqued the curiosity of fans with its first look poster, featuring Sam in a fairy-like getup, an indication that it may prove to be a gamechanger for all concerned.

