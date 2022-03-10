Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

The bank teller misinterpreted the situation as an attempted robbery when the transaction amount exceeded $10,000 and informed her boss, Variety reported

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 10 2022, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 15:13 ist

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler was briefly detained by police in Atlanta in January after he was mistaken for a bank robber, video footage released by Atlanta police on Wednesday shows.

Coogler, 35, was detained by police before being released on Jan. 7 after he went to Bank of America to make a transaction, according to a report https://bit.ly/3t0A6B7 from Variety.

"From we got the call, sounded like someone was trying to rob the bank," one of the officers says in the bodycam footage.

The director handed the bank teller a withdrawal slip with a note written on the back that reportedly read, "I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet," the Variety report said.

The bank teller misinterpreted the situation as an attempted robbery when the transaction amount exceeded $10,000 and informed her boss, Variety reported.

Bank of America did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Black Panther became the second-highest-grossing movie at box offices worldwide in 2018, heralded for its vibrant celebration of African culture and applauded as a milestone for racial diversity in Hollywood.

The film was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture. It won three Academy Awards - in the best original score, best costume design and best production design categories.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Black Panther
Entertainment News
World news

What's Brewing

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

Election 2022 Result: Early trends show BJP ahead in UP

Election 2022 Result: Early trends show BJP ahead in UP

AAP supporters celebrate Punjab win in early trends

AAP supporters celebrate Punjab win in early trends

Viruses can do good

Viruses can do good

DH Toon | Election won, but promises...?

DH Toon | Election won, but promises...?

Hiding from bombs, Ukraine's cellar violinist plays on

Hiding from bombs, Ukraine's cellar violinist plays on

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

 