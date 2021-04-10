'Bombay Begums' row: NCPCR summons senior Mumbai cop

The Netflix series delves into the lives of five women from different sections of society, who all want different things in life

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2021, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 20:49 ist
Representative Image. credit: AFP File Photo

The apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned a senior Mumbai police official on Monday with action taken report on alleged "inappropriate" portrayal of children in Netflix's "Bombay Begums" series.

In a letter to Raju Bhujbal, DCP Enforcement, Mumbai Police, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said the Mumbai police commissioner had forwarded the commission's complaint against the series to Bhujbal, but no response had been received in the matter yet.

"The Commission is constrained to issue this summon for you to appear before the Commission through video conferencing on April 12, 2021 at 1100 hours on (Monday) along with the requisite compliance/action taken report," the commission said.

The NCPCR had last month taken cognizance upon a complaint received from two Twitter handles in regard to “Bombay Begums” series streaming on Netflix, wherein children were allegedly shown indulging in snorting drugs and taking indecent pictures.

It had asked the Mumbai police to register a complaint against the series and take necessary action.

The Netflix series delves into the lives of five women from different sections of society, who all want different things in life.

Earlier, the child rights body had directly asked Netflix to stop the streaming of the series on their platform till the time they came to any decision on removal of the scenes, and held a meeting with officials of the online streaming platform.

Mumbai
NCPCR
Bombay Begums
Netflix
Mumbai police
Maharashtra

