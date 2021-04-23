Book on making of Raj hit set for release on Saturday

A book on the making of ‘Bangaarada Manushya,’ a landmark film in thespian Dr Rajkumar’s career, is set for release on Saturday.

His eldest son Shivarajkumar is releasing the book at his residence, 49 years after the film hit the screens. Called ‘The Making of Bangaarada Manushya’, the Kannada book is authored by journalist Mahesh Devashetty.

Directed by Siddalingaiah, it is the story of a graduate who returns to his roots and takes up farming against all odds. In real life, it inspired many young people to go back to the villages.

“The film gave many firsts to Sandalwood. No Kannada film had exclusively bought a crane camera before this. Colour reels were brought in from London. Also, when it was taken off from States theatre (now Bhoomika) in Bengaluru, 2,000 people protested outside,” he says. The 78-page book reveals that Rajkumar and the distributors had expected the film, released in 1972, to flop.

KCN Gowda, the producer, wanted to produce a biopic on Gandugali Kumara Rama. He felt it would affect the image of Rajkumar as remarks about the warrior would hurt the sentiments of a religious group. Since he had Rajkumar’s call sheet, Gowda decided to bankroll ‘Bangaarada Manushya’.

“The distributors thought the movie would tank at the box-office as Rajkumar largely keeps a low profile in the film and walks into the sunset in the end. Rajkumar had said it might not run beyond five weeks. Gowda became optimistic only after the censor board members praised it,” reveals Devashetty.

The film, also starring Bharathi, Aarathi and Srinath, was released in 23 theatres across Karnataka, including five in Bengaluru. It ran non-stop for two years to set a record in the Kannada film industry.

Priced at Rs 100, the book is published by Shashank Publications and is available at leading bookstalls.