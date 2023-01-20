BTS star J-Hope's debut documentary release date out

BTS star J-Hope's debut documentary 'J-Hope In the Box' release date out

Disney+Hotstar will stream the documentary 'J-Hope In the Box' on February 17

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 20 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 13:09 ist
J-Hope. Credit: Reuters Photo

Fans of the South Korean band BTS have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look as its member J-Hope works on his first solo album.

Disney+Hotstar will stream the documentary J-Hope In the Box on February 17.

The documentary follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album - Jack In The Box.

Also Read — Fans recommend K-pop playlist beyond BTS

Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to J-Hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.

K-drama and K-music fans can already watch BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage - LA, an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS’ live performance at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021; and In The Soop: Friendcation, an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Park Seojun (Itaewon Class), Choi Wooshik (Parasite), Park Hyungsik (Soundtrack #1), and Peakboy as the five friends venture off on a surprise trip.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BTS
South Korea
Hotstar
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

 