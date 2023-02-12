Caste is my biggest political rival: Kamal Haasan

Caste is my biggest political rival, says Kamal Haasan

'We can't accept our own creation if it attacks our own self,' he said

  • Feb 12 2023, 16:03 ist
Kamal Haasan.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday termed caste as his 'biggest' political rival.

The Makkal Needhi Maiyam president was talking after inaugurating Neelam Books, an initiative by well-known Tamil cinema director Pa.Ranjith, as part of his Neelam cultural centre .

"My biggest rival, my political rival is caste, I am saying this since I was 21 years old and I still say it, my opinion has never changed."

"God is the greatest creation by man after wheel. We can't accept our own creation if it attacks our own self." Haasan said.

Ranjith, known for critically acclaimed movies, said Haasan "is the one who cultivated the formula of making an art film and yet succeeded in popularising it to the mainstream audience."

About his Neelam books, Ranjith said he only wanted to keep books that make people understand politics, make them politically responsible apart from mainstream literary books and non-political books.

