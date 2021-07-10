Chalachitram National Film Festival to go online

Chalachitram National Film Festival to go online

The films on the theme - 'Our heritage our pride' can be submitted through 'film freeway' and the last date of participation in the competition is July 25

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jul 10 2021, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 15:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The six-day Chalachitram National Film Festival, earlier scheduled to be held in March, will be held online from August 10.

It has been decided to shift the festival to the online mode as film festivals around the world have adapted to the limitations, created due to the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic, a release issued by the Festival Director Utpal Datta said.

Due to the pandemic, certain changes have been brought to the film competitions too with the participation fee also reduced.

The films on the theme - 'Our heritage our pride' can be submitted through 'film freeway' and the last date of participation in the competition is July 25.

This online festival will exclusively screen the award-winning films of its competition category as well as some of the old, famous Assamese films and the films that have been awarded in Chalachitram festival in earlier years, Datta said.

An opening ceremony will be conducted along with the premiere of a new film if the situation improves, he said.

A souvenir will be published on the occasion of the festival which will be edited by the famous film journalist Jyoti Venkatesh, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Film festival
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Entertainment

What's Brewing

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

 