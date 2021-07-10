Chalachitram National Film Festival to go online

The six-day Chalachitram National Film Festival, earlier scheduled to be held in March, will be held online from August 10.

It has been decided to shift the festival to the online mode as film festivals around the world have adapted to the limitations, created due to the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic, a release issued by the Festival Director Utpal Datta said.

Due to the pandemic, certain changes have been brought to the film competitions too with the participation fee also reduced.

The films on the theme - 'Our heritage our pride' can be submitted through 'film freeway' and the last date of participation in the competition is July 25.

This online festival will exclusively screen the award-winning films of its competition category as well as some of the old, famous Assamese films and the films that have been awarded in Chalachitram festival in earlier years, Datta said.

An opening ceremony will be conducted along with the premiere of a new film if the situation improves, he said.

A souvenir will be published on the occasion of the festival which will be edited by the famous film journalist Jyoti Venkatesh, he added.